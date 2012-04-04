Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Barcelona Posts Record Cruise Traffic for 2011

The port of Barcelona has reported 2.6 million cruise passengers for 2011, up 13 percent from 2010. There were altogether 881 cruise ship calls.

During the year, the port received a total of 8,007 ship calls, with ferries being the most frequent (31 percent of total calls), followed by container ships (28 percent), cruise ships (11 percent) and oil tankers (11 percent).

The traffic allowed the port to post operating income of 60 million euro on gross revenues of 158 million euro. Revenues were down 6 percent year-over-year, which the port attributed to reduced fees and costs for shipping companies and port operators.

For 2012, the port authority plans to spend 193 million euro on various infrastructure initiatives.

 
 

 

