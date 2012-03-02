Disney Fantasy Christened by Mariah Carey

The Disney Fantasy, the fourth ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, was christened tonight by singer Mariah Carey during a celebration at the Manhattan Cruise Terminal.

Disney described the evening as “a night filled with celebrity performances from the likes of Jerry Seinfeld, Neil Patrick Harris, Nick Cannon and Heather Headley, but it was the Disney Fantasy’s godmother, Mariah Carey, who took center stage. Similar to the New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square, Carey led the audience in a countdown that triggered a 6-foot tall bottle of champagne in the Atrium Lobby to erupt and shower onlookers with confetti and streamers as a traditional bottle of champagne broke against the ship's hull.”

The Disney Fantasy begins sailing on March 31, 2012. Ship highlights include: Animator's Palate on the Disney Fantasy brings the magic of Disney animation into the dining room with a new show called "Animation Magic." At dinner, families are encouraged to draw a character of their own on a specially designed placemat. Once the placemats are collected, the magic begins as Mickey takes to the screens and brings the guests' characters to life as they march across screens around the dining room and even step into scenes from beloved Disney movies side-by-side with characters such as Mickey Mouse, Jiminy Cricket, Cinderella and Snow White.

The Muppets are coming to the Disney Fantasy! Guests can join the world-famous Muppets for interactive adventure quest to find missing show props by uncovering clues via more than a dozen pieces of Enchanted Art around the ship. Guided by a map and holding a unique game card in front of select pieces of Enchanted Art, guests unveil games and clues to find the missing items. "The Case of the Stolen Show" is a self-paced adventure game that features several possible endings and multiple randomized events – so each time a guest plays, they have a different game experience.

Soaring above the upper decks of the Disney Fantasy, guests will find the AquaDuck a 765-foot long, twisting-and-turning water coaster that has been a huge hit with guests sailing on the Disney Dream. Several new water surprises are set to debut on the Disney Fantasy including AquaLab -- a water play area on the upper deck filled with a variety of water "experiments," created by Donald Duck's nephews, designed to drench, soak and saturate guests. This fanciful 1,800-square-foot space features pop jets, geysers, bubblers, falling water, squirting walls and more.

On Deck 13 forward, guests 18-years of age and older will find a new relaxing respite. Satellite Falls is a circular splash pool with benches and a gently falling rain curtain that provides cool comfort and is surrounded by ample deck space where adult guests can soak up the sun in loungers or relax in the shade under a canopy.

The launch of a new Disney ship includes the premiere of two new Broadway-style stage spectaculars in the Walt Disney Theatre. The signature show "Wishes" is a 45-minute musical journey about three best friends who discover the secret to being a grown-up is staying connected to their inner child. "Disney's Aladdin – A Musical Spectacular" is a fast-paced musical comedy where Aladdin, the "street rat" of Agrabah, meets a Genie who grants him three wishes, battles the evil Jafar and falls in love with Princess Jasmine.

Nightlife takes a European twist with Europa – an entertainment district of high-energy, sophisticated clubs and lounges inspired by the night spots of Italy, France, Ireland and London. Europa is a continent of adult nighttime fun without borders. La Piazza is a lounge that draws inspiration from stylish Italian plazas. Skyline is a chic bar that provides ever-changing birds-eye views of European cityscapes. O'Gills Pub is a rollicking Irish bar and Ooh La La is an elegant French champagne bar. The Tube transports guests to a vibrant metropolitan club reminiscent of swinging London.

The Disney Fantasy will sail from Port Canaveral. on seven-night Caribbean itineraries that alternate eastern (St. Maarten and St. Thomas) and western (Grand Cayman, Costa Maya, Cozumel). All itineraries will include a stop at Disney's private island, Castaway Cay.