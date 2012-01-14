Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Costa Concordia Runs Aground; Eight Deaths Reported

The Costa Concordia has run aground near the island of Isola del Giglio off the west coast of Italy, with eight reported casualties at press time. While the ship was shown to be listing, passengers and crew were reportedly asked to abandon ship using lifeboats on one side, which in turn seems to have caused a panic situation with at least some crew members reporting that they jumped into the water and swam ashore. The Concordia is said to have more 4,000 passengers and crew aboard. The grounding occurred at 10 pm local time. Details are still scarce, and the cause of the grounding and subsequent events have not been confirmed by Costa.

 

 

