Adonia Undergoing Emergency Repairs

P&O Cruises’s Adonia is at the A&P Falmouth shipyard for unscheduled, emergency repairs, before starting her 87-day world cruise next Friday. Her previous cruise scheduled to depart on Jan. 3, a 10-day sailing from Naples to Southampton, was cancelled. All passengers on that sailing were given full refunds and a 25 percent credit toward a future cruise. According to press reports, P&O only issued a statement calling the work “essential maintenance” without providing any further details. The 30,000-ton, 680-passsenger Adonia was built in 2001 and first launched service for Renaissance Cruises as the R8; she later became the Minerva II and the Royal Princess, before joining P&O as the Adonia in May 2011.  

 

April 22, 2018
