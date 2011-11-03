Silversea Announces Sales Appointments

Silversea Cruises has announced two new appointments to its corporate and incentive sales team.

Maarten Tromp, who served from 2000 to 2008 as Silversea's director of corporate and incentive sales for the U.K. and director of sales and marketing for new markets, has returned as director of corporate and incentive sales for the U.K., Europe, Middle East and Africa markets. He re-joined Silversea from Compagnie du Ponant, where he was vice president of international sales. Maarten will be based in the company's London office.

Alexandra Stahl, who has been an account manager in corporate and incentive sales since 2007, has been promoted to the position of corporate and incentive sales manager for parts of Europe, including France, Spain and Italy. Stahl will remain based in the company's Monaco office.

"These new appointments will strengthen our relationship with corporate and incentive clients and bolster our push for increased business in these key markets," said Sean J. Mahoney, Silversea's global vice president of corporate and incentive sales.