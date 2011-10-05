Silversea Co-Brands Website for Travel Agents

Silversea Cruises has rolled out a new online program that enables U.S. and Canadian travel agents to create their own Silversea co-branded website.

The co-branded website provides current Silversea information and is designed to help Silversea's travel partners increase their sales with Silversea. Visitors to the website will see such customized features as the travel agency's branding, logo, contact information and "About Us" page. To get started, agents simply visit the travel agent section of Silversea's website, where they can view an example of a co-branded website and sign up for the program, which is free -- there is no cost to the agency to participate.

"This is a great addition to the array of online tools we offer travel agents to support their sales and marketing efforts," said Steve Tucker, Silversea's vice president of field sales for North America. "Our co-branded website program gives agents all the benefits of a robust, content-rich Silversea website without any of the high costs associated with building and maintaining a specialized website."

Visitors to the agency's co-branded website will see up-to-date Silversea information, including all sailings and current special offers, and then be directed to contact the agency to learn more and make their reservation. The Silversea co-branded website will allow visitors to communicate directly with the agency by completing forms, which will be e-mailed only to the agency. Contact information for the agency will appear on every page of the website.

Once the agency has its unique URL for the co-branded website, they can deploy marketing campaigns with the major search engines and incorporate the website in their e-mail marketing initiatives.

The Silversea co-branded website is the perfect complement to traditional brick-and-mortar agencies, online marketing-focused agencies, home-based agents or independent contractors with a host agency.