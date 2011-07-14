Rocky Mountaineer Joins Australasia Cruise Council

Canadian luxury rail operator Rocky Mountaineer has become the latest travel company to join the International Cruise Council Australasia, signing on as an associate member.

In welcoming Rocky Mountaineer onboard, Cruise Council General Manager Brett Jardine said its membership would enable agents to learn more about land-based options for cruise passengers in Alaska and Canada. Rocky Mountaineer Director of Sales Asia Pacific Robert Halfpenny said more than half of the company’s existing clientele travelled on Alaska cruises before joining the rail line for the majestic trip through the Canadian Rockies. “Cruisers are an extremely important market to us and we’re excited to expand our reach amongst this influential group in the Australian region,” he said.

The International Cruise Council Australasia is a not-for-profit organisation formed in 1996, committed to training travel consultants and raising consumer awareness of cruising.