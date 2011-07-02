Costa to Homeport in Trieste

Following the christening of Costa’s newest ship, the Favolosa, in Trieste today, Costa will homeport the Classica there in 2012, sailing 28 cruises, generating an estimated 65,000 passenger movements. At a press conference aboard the ship today, Pier-Luigi Foschi, CEO of Costa Crociere, said that passenger sourcing will come mainly from Eastern Europe and from former Soviet Republics. He explained that Costa has tried to source passengers from these markets before – for the Marina out of Trieste in 2006 and 2007 and the Classica in 2008 – but that the program was not then financially viable. Now, however, these markets have improved economies and increased purchasing power, he said. In addition, political representatives for Trieste, including the mayor, said they were supportive on Costa and committed to creating a local environment to help to help the cruise line thrive, including competitive costs.
The Classica will sail to Ancona, Santorini, Mykonos, Athens, Corfu and Dubrovnik.