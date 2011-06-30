Fire Protection of Sprinkler Pipes

In order to fulfil the new amendment to SOLAS regulation about protection of sprinkler pipes on passenger vessels, Rockwool Marine and Offshore has introduced a new pipe section called Rockwool Marine Firebatts 100 PS.

The new amendment to SOLAS regulation Safe Return To Port is applicable to all passenger ships built on or after 1st July 2010 and is valid for all passenger ships with a length of over 120 m or having three or more main vertical zones. This new amendment is stating that sprinkler pipes on passenger vessels need to remain operational in case of fire, according to Rockwool.

The new Firebatts 100 PS may be used not only for thermal insulation but also for fire protection according to the IMO FTP code. The company said it also secures fire protection of steel pipes as required by IMO MSC Resolution MSC 216(82).

The pressure-resistant and non-combustible preformed pipe sections Firebatts 100 PS are supplied with reinforced aluminium foil and self-adhesive tape. By using the already approved A-60 product, normally used for bulkheads and decks, Rockwool is now offering the same protection for pipes by cutting this into Pipe Sections. The sections are 1,000 mm long, have an inner diameter between 20 and 60 mm and are 40-60 mm thick.