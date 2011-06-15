Royal Caribbean Chooses Emissions Monitoring System

W R Systems of Norfolk, Virginia, has announced that it has been awarded the contract to supply its Emsys, Emissions Monitoring System, to the Independence of the Seas for Royal Caribbean International. The system will be installed to monitor performance and provide emissions compliance data for an EcoSpec scrubber system. The equipment will be installed during mid-2011 as part of a pilot test.

The company said that the Emsys system is based on solid-state laser technology and has full Type Approval from the American Bureau of Shipping in line with IMO’s MARPOL Annex VI NOx Regulations and the IMO exhaust gas cleaning system guidelines. The system also carries the MED wheelmark.

Launched in September 2010, Emsys has been specifically developed to introduce new sensing technology into marine exhaust emissions measurement. The system is designed to be virtually maintenance free, and is inherently stable requiring only regulatory ‘calibrations’. Mounted in the funnel space, according to W R Systems, Emsys can monitor up to 10 engines or boilers from a single sensor, allowing very compact and rapid installation for retrofit applications.

The Emsys system also includes the first sensor to measure Particulate Matter(PM) outside the stack. This significant benefit reduces capital cost and eliminates installation of sensitive measurement equipment in each of the monitored exhaust stacks. The integral PM sensor has been developed to meet the requirements of the forthcoming ECA regulations for the U.S and Canada, where PM has been included in the regulatory language.