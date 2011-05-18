Epic Starts Season in Barcelona

With a maximum capacity of 5,186 passengers, Norwegian Epic, with the highest cruise passenger capacity in the Mediterranean, made its first call today at the Port of Barcelona, arriving at 5.00 a.m. this morning, according to the port. Disembarkation and embarkation operations were conducted simultaneously at two terminals: Terminal A and Terminal B (both run by Creuers del Port de Barcelona), at the Adossat Quay.

Barcelona is the Epic’s homeport for the 2011 season. The vessel departed from Miami and reached Barcelona after a 12-day crossing, and will sail seven-day Mediterranean cruises until October.

Cruise activity at the Port of Barcelona will be especially intense Aug. 20 when eight vessels with more than 31.000 passengers will call on the same day, setting a new record. A week later, Aug. 26, nine vessels will call with more than 26.000 passengers.