Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Epic Starts Season in Barcelona

With a maximum capacity of 5,186 passengers, Norwegian Epic, with the highest cruise passenger capacity in the Mediterranean, made its first call today at the Port of Barcelona, arriving at 5.00 a.m. this morning, according to the port. Disembarkation and embarkation operations were conducted simultaneously at two terminals: Terminal A and Terminal B (both run by Creuers del Port de Barcelona), at the Adossat Quay.

Barcelona is the Epic’s homeport for the 2011 season. The vessel departed from Miami and reached Barcelona after a 12-day crossing, and will sail seven-day Mediterranean cruises until October.

Cruise activity at the Port of Barcelona will be especially intense Aug. 20 when eight vessels with more than 31.000 passengers will call on the same day, setting a new record. A week later, Aug. 26, nine vessels will call with more than 26.000 passengers.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Crew Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Gibratlor
Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report