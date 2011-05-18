Crystal Cruises will be featuring Broadway greats in more than two dozen performances and presentations on its “Film and Theatre”-themed voyage from San Francisco and Tinseltown to the Big Apple departing August 25, 2011 on Crystal Symphony.

Present musical revival, Tony-nominated hits “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” and “Anything Goes” will be honored with special guest lecturers and an exclusive alliance with the Roundabout Theatre Company, donating Broadway show tickets and merchandise for guests. The star of the original “How to Succeed…,” Michele Lee, and theater impresario John Loesser, the son of the play’s composer/lyricist, will be featured guest presenters. Performance highlights include the late Zero Mostel and Ethel Merman reincarnated on stage by actors Jim Brochu and Rita McKenzie in their respective hit biographical shows about the stars.

Guest vocalists will pay musical homage to celluloid memories using authentic costumes from Hollywood legends—courtesy of guest speaker Greg Schreiner, the owner of one of the world’s largest private collection of Hollywood costumes. Theatre-phile Herb Keyser, author Brian Kellow, and talent agent Victoria Morris will join the performers in speaking about theatre history, stage personalities, and the business of show.

“Private” screening room matinees with live introductions and post-film discussions are scheduled in the ship’s surround-sound Hollywood Theatre. Guests can also watch exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews from Broadway’s “Anything Goes” (now at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre) from the comfort of their staterooms.

“From rousing performances to trivia games about the biz, guests will have a bevy of entertainment options from which to choose during the voyage,” said Christopher Escamilla, Crystal’s senior entertainment production coordinator.

Two-for-one fares for the 19-day Panama Canal sailing start at $5,425 per person/double, including complimentary flights from 24 North American cities and $1,000/couple “As You Wish” spending credit; additional savings are available via Crystal’s Family Memories program.

Crystal Cruise’s award-winning entertainment offerings include a range of venues and performances, from cabaret nightclub to piano bar saloon; acclaimed productions to headline entertainers; and sophisticated enrichment activities to in-room DVD-watching to, for all world travelers.