Ravenna Completes First Full Turnaround

The new port of Ravenna has seen its first full turn-around with Pullmantur’s Zenith embarking 1,700 passengers arriving via the Bologna Airport on chartered aircraft.

According to a spokesperson for the port agent, Bassani, the purpose-built 2,000-square-foot terminal did its job and all related services, including security, functioned as planned.

The proximity of the new terminal to the city center of Ravenna and nearby beaches also allowed passengers to some sightseeing and walks before embarking, the spokesperson noted. A number of passengers also arrived the day before.

The port recently completed dredging that will enable the largest ships to call. The total investment in the new facility is 45 million euro.

More than 80 calls and an estimated 140,000 to 160,000 passengers are forecast for the 2011 season, including ships from Royal Caribbean, Costa, MSC, Holland America Line, Princess and Seabourn, among others.

In addition, the Zenith will be turning around a total of 16 times during the season.