Silversea Unveils 27 New Silver Endeavour Voyages for 2024/2025

Silversea announced that it is broadening its polar offering with 27 new voyages aboard the Silver Endeavour.

According to a press release, Silversea’s newest ship, the Silver Endeavor, will broaden the polar offering by accessing 125 worldwide remote destinations in the summer of 2024 and winter of 2024/2025.

“Thanks to her strong ice capabilities, Silver Endeavour will undertake 27 voyages to some of the most remote destinations across Antarctica, the Arctic, the British Isles, and Iceland between April 2024 and February 2025,” said Conrad Combrink, SVP expeditions, destination, and itinerary management, Silversea Cruises.

“As well as strengthening Silversea’s position as the leading ultra-luxury and expedition cruise line, Silver Endeavour’s new 2024/2025 voyages will broaden the industry’s most diverse polar offering, as the ship ventures off the beaten track to offer Silversea’s guests the complete expedition experience.

“Travelers will enjoy seamless connections, complete comfort, and unparalleled service from the start of their journeys to the end—facilitated by Silversea’s unique partnerships, wealth of research, and destination expertise.”

The 27 new voyages aboard the cruise company’s new ship will include additional calls to Antarctica and Arctic, the British Isles, and Iceland.

The newly-added voyages feature a variety of itineraries and a range of six-and 11-day sailings.

In the spring of 2024, the Silver Endeavour will embark on four voyages to the British Isles and Iceland visiting the Isles of Scilly, the Isle of Man, the Hebrides, the Isle of Skye, and other destinations.

Starting from June 1, the Silver Endeavour is scheduled for a series of voyages to the Arctic which will include explorations of Greenland and the Canadian High Arctic.

The ship’s return to Antarctica is scheduled for October 29, 2024, when the Silver Endeavour will embark on 14 voyages to the White Continent with visits to Antarctic Peninsula, the Falkland Islands, and South Georgia.