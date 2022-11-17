SeaDream Offers $1,000 Savings Aboard Caribbean Getaways

SeaDream Yacht Club announced it is offering up to $1,000 in savings aboard its Caribbean getaways.

According to a company statement, guests can save up to $1,000 per suite or stateroom with SeaDream’s Sail-Away Event.

“SeaDream Yacht Club welcomes travelers to rediscover their favorite Caribbean destinations this winter and save with our Sail-Away Event,” said Andreas Brynestad of SeaDream Yacht Club.

“Our casually elegant, twin yachts help guests avoid the crowds by charting to authentic and exclusive islands and destinations that larger vessels cannot go. On board, guests enjoy SeaDream’s highly attentive, 1-to-1 service from every member of the staff and crew on a luxury yachting experience,” Brynestad added.

Starting from November 14 through December 21, 2022, travelers can choose among 15 Caribbean yachting experiences departing from December 3, 2022 through April 15, 2023.

The Caribbean voyages will take place aboard twin yachts SeaDream I and SeaDream II. Each yacht accommodates up to 56 couples and offers gourmet dining, premium wine and beverages, watersport activities, gratuities, and more, the company said.

Both the SeaDream I and the SeaDream II offer five- to seven-night voyages to Caribbean islands and beaches including British and U.S. Virgin Islands and throughout the Leeward and Windward Islands.

Additionally, on select voyages, guests can spend a night at St. Barths exploring the nightlife, enjoy SeaDream’s Champagne & Caviar Splash private beach party at Jost Van Dyke, and a private beach dinner party at St. Kitts.

SeaDream’s modern yachts also feature a retractable marina allowing guests to take a dip into Caribbean waters, try the newly installed inflatable, 23.5 foot-long water slide, and take advantage of the yacht’s onboard water sports equipment including paddleboards, kayaks, and more.