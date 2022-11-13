Cunard Launches Black Friday and Cyber Monday Promotion

Cunard is kicking off the holiday season by offering travelers a promotion for this year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

According to a press release, the deals are available on select voyages, sailing from September 2022 through January 2024, and include itineraries around the world on all three of Cunard's Queens – the Queen Mary 2, the Queen Victoria and the Queen Elizabeth.

New bookings made between November 17 and December 2, 2022 will receive an onboard credit up to $600 per stateroom and 50% reduced deposit, the company said.

During the promotion, featured itineraries starting at $899 per person include:

Transatlantic Crossing on the company’s flagship, the Queen Mary 2. The voyage sails from New York City to Southampton, England, on January 3, 2023 and includes eight nights at sea across the North Atlantic.

Alaska on the Queen Elizabeth, roundtrip out of Vancouver, Canada, departing on July 17, 2023. The ten-night voyage sails through the waters of the Last Frontier, featuring the Hubbard Glacier and the Glacier Bay National Park, with calls at Skagway, Juneau, Ketchikan and more.

The Norwegian Fjords on the Queen Victoria, sailing roundtrip out of Southampton on June 25, 2023. According to Cunard, the itinerary features “mesmerizing” blue fjords and “unbelievable” waterfalls, with calls at Kristiansand, Bergen, Geiranger, and Haugesund.

Golden Week in Japan on the Queen Elizabeth, sailing roundtrip out of Tokyo, Japan, on April 28, 2023. The eight-night cruise allows guests to explore the temples of Busan in South Korea and Fukuoka on Japan's Kyushu Island, Cunard said.