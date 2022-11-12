Azamara Offers Black Friday Deals

Azamara is offering travelers special deals for this year’s Black Friday, the company said in a press release.

In addition to receiving credit onboard when booking sailing in Europe, guests can take advantage of the company’s Double Stateroom Upgrade offer.

Through the upgrade deal, passengers will be able to book a Veranda Stateroom for the price of an Interior Stateroom, or a Veranda Plus Stateroom for the price of an Oceanview Stateroom.

The offer is available on over 100 global select 2023 sailings between January 4, 2023 and November 14, 2023.

According to Azamara, guests will also receive a $1,000 credit to spend onboard when booking Europe cruises for 2023.

The credit can be used to enhance their voyage, with specialty dining, spa experiences and upgraded beverage packages, the company said.

Passengers may also use it to book “immersive shore excursions for a truly authentic look at the destinations,” the company added.

According to Azamara, options available include exploring the art of winemaking in Crete, appreciating the Moorish architecture in Cádiz, and tasting limoncello in Sorrento wandering the cobbled paths.

All four Azamara ships will sail in Europe during the 2023 summer. While the Azamara Onward and the Azamara Quest are set to operate in the Mediterranean, the Azamara Pursuit and the Azamara Journey will also offer itineraries in Northern Europe.

After joining the company’s fleet in 2022, the Onward is set to sail a series of Eastern Mediterranean during most of the season. Departing from Italy, Turkey, Greece, the itineraries feature visits to ports in the Aegean, the Adriatic and the Ionian Sea.

The 30,200-ton vessel will also offer destination-intensive cruises in the Western Mediterranean, sailing to Spain, Italy, France, Monaco, Gibraltar and more.

The limited-time offers are only available from November 15 - December 2, 2022, with rates starting at $1,299 per person.