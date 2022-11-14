Azamara Reveals 2024-2025 Winter Itineraries

Azamara announced 44 new voyages onboard its fleet of four ships for the winter 2024-2025 season.

According to a press release, the itineraries will span the four corners of the world, with the Azamara Quest sailing to South Africa, the Azamara Journey cruising along South America, the Azamara Pursuit visiting Asia and Australia, and the Azamara Onward embarking on the 2025 World Voyage.

“Travelers can fully immerse themselves in each destination with 171 late stays and overnights in port, allowing for ample time to connect with local culture and uncover hidden gems across the globe,” the company highlighted.

“We are very excited to bring our guests to every corner of the world aboard our four-ship fleet,” said Carol Cabezas, president of Azamara.

“Our smaller ships will visit unique ports and hidden gems around the world, including maiden ports in the Philippines, Fiji, Samoa, and beyond. With high demand for cruising and unique travel experiences across all regions, we look forward to continuing to immerse our guests in some of the world’s most beautiful and culture-rich destinations,” she added.

The Azamara Quest will embark on six back-to-back South Africa Country Intensive voyages, with itineraries exploring South Africa by visiting ports such as Port Elizabeth, East London, Durban, Mossel Bay and Cape Town, as well as the port of Maputo in Mozambique.

According to Azamara, guests will have the chance to discover the country’s wildlife, beach towns, and culturally diverse cities with more time to connect with local life.

The Azamara Journey will return to South America’s coasts, offering guests immersive experiences to dive deeper into local cultures.

Itineraries include must-see destinations such as Buenos Aires, known for its nightlife from traditional neighborhood taverns to hidden gig venues; the historical and culinary capital of Lima to explore eateries and local gems; and San Antonio, famous for its Hispanic culture and Spanish colonial missions.

The Azamara Pursuit will navigate Asia with two of Azamara’s Japan Country Intensive sailings, which, according to Azamara, give guests the opportunity to delve deeper into the destination with a range of immersive excursions showcasing the local culture of each region.

The vessel will also visit Australia and New Zealand, with itineraries offering the chance to experience both country’s cultures, climates, and landscapes.

The Azamara Onward will be sailing its 2025 World Voyage departing from San Diego, California. Open for booking as of today, the global voyage will visit 37 countries before concluding in Southampton, UK.

The itinerary includes 15 overnights and 31 late stays in port, in addition to 13 complimentary exclusive events and over $25,000 in amenities.

Maiden calls include:

-Pago Pago, American Samoa

-Apia, Samoa

Nuku 'Alofa, Tonga

Lautoka, Fiji

Suva, Fiji

Puerto Princesa, Philippines

Sihanoukville, Cambodia

Saint Helier, Jersey, Channel Islands.

According to Azamara, guests can currently take advantage of the company’s Early Booking Benefit with the 2024 and 2025 sailings.

In North America, the offer includes 20% off select 2024 and 2025 voyages, a $300 Onboard Credit, unlimited Wi-Fi for one device, and a Premium Beverage Package for two.