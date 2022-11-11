Alaskan Dream Cruises Names Gage Director of Guest Experience

Alaskan Dream Cruises announced that it has welcomed Nate Gage as the new Director of Guest Experience.

Gage, born and raised in Bend, Oregon, previously worked as a reservations manager at Eagle Crest Resort in Redmond where he spent almost 11 years. Gage started as an agent eventually managing a team of 10 representatives.

Alaskan Dream Cruises, owned by parent company Allen Marine, which was founded in 1970, owns a fleet of six small ships accommodating 10 to 76 passengers.

The ships include:

Kruzoff Explorer, 12 passengers

Chicagof Dream, 76 passengers

Admirality Dream, 49 passengers

Baranoff Dream, 49 passengers

Alaskan Dream, 40 passengers

Misty Fjord, 10 passengers

The all-inclusive itineraries include visits to remote towns and Native villages, traversing glacial fjords as well as kayaking and hiking.

Among the highlights in 2023, the Misty Fjord will embark on a five-night Alaska Islands, Whales, and Glaciers voyage from Sitka to Juneau in 2023, visiting Peril 6 Chatham Strait, Icy Strait, Glacier Bay, Lynn Canala & Saginaw Channel before reaching Juneau.

Meanwhile, the Kruzoff Explorer is set to embark on a seven-night expedition that includes kayaking, hiking and wildlife viewing, with stops at Kuiu Islands, Sumner Strait, Wrangel & Anana Wildlife Observatory, and Wilderness Bay.

The Chicagof Dream and the Admirality Dream will set sail on the North to Alaska Expedition, crafted as a celebration of Alaskan Dream Cruises’ 10-year anniversary. Apart from experiencing Alaska’s wildlife and pristine wilderness, passengers will be able to explore the Inside Passage’s historical towns of Sitka, Skagway, and Juneau.