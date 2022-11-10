Scenic Eclipse Sets the Benchmark with World’s First Submersible Night Dive

Scenic Tours announced that it had conducted he world’s first submersible night dive aboard the Scenic Eclipse according to a press release.

On October 5, guests aboard the Scenic Eclipse could experience the “Diel Vertical Migration” or submerse themselves into night-time waters inside Scenic Neptune, the on-board custom electric submarine.

“This was the first-ever night dive in a submarine to take place in Huatulco and the first commercial night dive for any expedition ship. We were given rare permission to undertake the night dive, so we wanted to push the boundaries and grab the opportunity to surprise and delight our guests. During the trip these animals pass through zones of ocean where the conditions are wildly different. At 1,000 feet the water is roughly 39F (4°C), which is way colder than near the surface, and the pressure is about 460psi (pound per square inch), more than 30 times what it is up top,” Scenic's’ Director of Expedition Operations Jason Flesher explained.

“The fish swim up to eat – and to avoid being eaten. During the day vulnerable zooplankton hide from predators such as squid and fish in the dark depths. When night begins to fall, they rush to the surface to feed on the microscopic aquatic plants that live in the top few hundred feet of water - under the cover of night. On the dive guests saw baby fish, lobsters and eels, all of which were just millimeters long. It was a truly amazing experience. What makes these Scenic Eclipse Discovery Voyages so special is the fact that we offer guests the means to visit places that are typically inaccessible,” Flesher added.

This historic event took place during the Scenic Eclipse’s 14-day Baja and Costa Rica Discovery journey which departed on September 28.

The Scenic Eclipse, which accommodates 228 guests, is currently on a voyage across South America before arriving at Ushuaia where it is scheduled to embark on a series of Antarctica sailings.