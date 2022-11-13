P&O Cruises Reveals How to Save Thousands on Added Extras

P&O Cruises announced how guests on cruise holidays could save up to more than £1,600 on the cost of day-to-day holiday spending, according to a consumer expert Alice Beer.

The usual holiday extras such as meals, travel and entertainment, outdoor activities, and cinema tickets could amount to more than £1,000 for two adults. The amount rises up to £1,600 for a whole family.

Contrary to this, a typical P&O Cruises holiday has accommodation, full board meals, afternoon tea, visits to numerous destinations, entertainment, and children’s clubs come included in the price.

Alice Beer, who is This Morning’s consumer editor said: “When planning next year’s holiday, it’s more important than ever to do the math. Often a seemingly bargain trip can end up costing much more than expected when you take into account food, activities and entertainment. A cruise, where nearly everything is included, offers incredible value for money and also gives you a unique opportunity to visit multiple destinations in just one holiday.”

The company said that a seven-night fly/cruise to the Canary Islands costs £499 per person and the price includes return flights to Tenerife as well as stops at Madeira, Gran Canaria, and Arrecife de Lanzarote.

P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “With many of us paring back on luxuries and looking to get more holiday for our money, there has never been a better time to try a cruise holiday. So much is included on a P&O Cruises holiday which means that guests can still enjoy all the additional extras that make a holiday memorable without having to worry about the costs mounting up.”

“Many of our holidays start from Southampton avoiding expensive airport parking and costs which could save hundreds of pounds on the cost of a typical family holiday,” Ludlow added.