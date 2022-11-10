MSC Cruises and RWS Entertainment Group Bring New Entertainment Options

MSC Cruises partnered with RWS Entertainment Group to bring new technology to its new ships, the Seascape and the World Europ a.

The cruise company is introducing two new additions that aim to elevate the travel experience: the Robotron and the Luna Park.

The Robotron onboard the Seascape is a robotic ride which also provides personalized music and lighting, combining technology and entertainment. Up to three guests will be able to ride the Robotron, enjoying what the company said was a thrilling experience and view along with listening to their favorite music.

The robotic arm extends almost 175 feet above the water and then flips upside down, moving in all directions. It is designed to offer an unobstructed 360-degrees view and riders can even choose between a family-friendly and high-intensity option.

Luna Park onboard the World Europa is a new 300-seat multifunctional entertainment venue that will host a wide range of shows for kids and adults, including movies, game shows and themed parties.

The modern venue will host a range of activities during the day meant for all ages, including a VR Drone Academy, a Digital Dance Academy and a Breakfast Rave.

The Seascape is scheduled for a series of cruises across Spain and in November. It is set to depart from Civitavecchia, Rome, Italy on November 19 and Barcelona, Spain on November 21.

The World Europa is scheduled for a nine-night cruise in Dubai, Ahabi and Qatar in December. The ship will depart from Doha, Qatar on December 20 and make calls in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sir Bani Yas, United Arab Emirates, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Dammam, Saudi Arabia, before returning to Doha, Qatar.

the ship is hte World Europa.. suspect RWS got it wrong lol!