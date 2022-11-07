Costa Cruises To Broadcast Qatar World Cup Matches

Costa Cruises’ ships will broadcast the official matches of the next soccer World Cup, which will be held in Qatar from November 20 to December 18, on Sport 24, the in-ship live sports channel.

According to a press release, passengers sailing in the destinations such as the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, the United Arab Emirates, South America will be able to watch the games thanks to satellite broadcasting with extensive coverage.

The matches will be available free of charge both on the screens in the public areas of the ships and on cabin televisions, the company said.

The flagship Costa Toscana will broadcast the first matches from the Western Mediterranean until late November, when she will sail to Dubai with a 20-day repositioning cruise. The final matches of the World Cup will be available during the first of the weeklong winter cruises to the United Arab Emirates and Oman, including long calls in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Muscat.

The Costa Smeralda will visit Italy, France and Spain weekly during the entire World Cup period, while the Costa Deliziosa will offer one-week cruises to Greece, Croatia and Montenegro, departing from Bari and Trieste.

The Costa Fascinosa will be offering a ten-day cruise to Lisbon, an 11-day cruise to Morocco, and a short in the Mediterranean. The Costa Pacifica will also offer short cruises in the Mediterranean.

After that, in early December, both ships will move from Europe to the Caribbean, with 14- and 16-day transatlantic cruises, visiting two continents in one sailing.

The Costa Favolosa, the Costa Fortuna and the Costa Firenze will depart from Italy in late November for Brazil and Argentina, where they will be operating throughout the winter.

In addition to watching the World Cup matches, passengers will find special entertainment onboard the Costa ships during the period, with activities dedicated just to the World Cup.