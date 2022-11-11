MSC World Europa Debuts With Ballast Water System by BIO-UV Group

According to a press release, the MSC World Europa has been delivered with a state-of-the-art ballast water treatment system from the BIO-SEA by BIO-UV Group stable.

The new MSC Cruises vessel became one of the most environmentally efficient cruise ships to leave French shipyard Chantiers de l’Atlantique, the group said, and incorporates not only the skid-mounted BIO-SEA B series unit for treating ballast water, but also a highly sophisticated wastewater management arrangement.

“We are delighted that Chantiers de l’Atlantique has once again trusted the performance of BIO-SEA UV technology to treat its ships’ ballast waters. We have a long relationship with Chantiers de l’Atlantique going back more than ten years, so pleased to partner with the shipbuilder on this milestone MSC Cruises flagship and other vessels,” said Benoît Gillmann, BIO-UV Group’s President and CEO.

“This newbuild and the ones to come are proof of the trust and confidence Chantiers de l’Atlantique has in BIO-UV Group's maritime division,” he added.

Selected for the ship, the BIO-SEA B02 0300 BWTS is the most effective way of meeting the 300 cubic meter per hour ballast water flow rate requirement of the 215,863-ton ship, the BIO-UV Group added.

The system also features an embedded power management cabinet for ease of operation.

Over ten MSC Cruises vessels also feature BIO-SEA units, including the MSC Bellissima, the MSC Meraviglia, the MSC Grandiosa and the MSC Virtuosa, which already have the systems installed.

The Chantiers de l’Atlantique has ordered the same type of BIO-SEA units for a third and fourth vessel in the World-class series.

A second ship, MSC World America, is already under construction.