Variety Cruises Launches New Brand Identity

Variety Cruises, announced the launch of a new brand identity, announcing a new era for the company.

The decision comes as the third generation leadership officially takes the wheel, with Filippos Venetopoulos at the helm of the new company.

“My grandfather had an extensive collection of compasses, which he used in his very first work as a tour guide, where he followed his instinct (and where the wind took him) for a compass-driven adventure,” said Variety Cruises CEO Filippos Venetopoulos.

“So when we decided to move the company forward, we are doing it in a very literal way, with the compass at the core of what we stand for, leading us into the future. Yet, it’s also figurative, as we believe that the mental compass of diversity and sustainability should direct us wherever we go, both in our home country of Greece and the new destinations where we visit,” Venetopoulos added.

The new brand identity includes everything from a brand new logo and merchandise to a new website with advanced features such as a 360-degree-boat view that allows website visitors to explore the vessels before booking a cruise.

The new CEO promised to honor the lifelong mission of his grandfather Diogenis Venetopoulos, who founded the company in 1949, when leading the company into 2023.

The company, operating in Greece, the Seychelles, Tahiti and beyond, is hoping to continue that mission with its new mantra, “Better World at Sea, one cruise at a time”.

Through launching a new brand identity, Variety Cruises is introducing a new philosophy to cruising hoping to make it more hospitable, sustainable, and adventurous.

“We are very proud to have made it here, after more than seven decades in the industry,” said Venetopoulos, the third generation to run the company. “Like our father and grandfather, our drive and passion are evident in who we are and all that we do.”

Variety Cruises is also introducing new destinations and an expanded Limited Collection series of cruises including thematic travelling such as a culinary journey to the Seychelles and wines of Greece and hiking cruises.