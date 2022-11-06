SeaDream Yacht Club Installs New Slide On SeaDream II

SeaDream Yacht Club has announced the installation of a brand new, inflatable slide aboard SeaDream II.

Built in 1985 and accommodating 110 passengers, SeaDream II is one of the company’s two twin mega-yachts, the other one being SeaDream I.

“SeaDream is always looking for opportunities to enhance our guest experience,” said Andreas Brynestad of SeaDream Yacht Club.

“Slides have become popular aboard yachts and we know that our guests will enjoy this new amenity on their SeaDream yachting vacation. This can be a more fun way for guests to enjoy the beautiful waters of the exclusive harbors and secluded ports we visit, as well as reach our retractable marina to enjoy the water-sports activities we offer,” Brynestad added.

The company known for its “It’s Yachting, Not Cruising” trademark, is hoping the new addition is meant to elevate the luxurious yachting experience aboard the SeaDream II right on time for the upcoming Caribbean season.

The new slide, featuring the SeaDream logo, is deployed on the yacht’s pool deck, 19 feet above the water line where guests will slide down the 23.5 foot-long and 4.4 foot-wide slide into the water.

The SeaDream II is currently on a eight-day cruise in the Mediterranean, departing from Civitavecchia, Rome, Italy on October 30, and set to arrive at Barcelona, Spain on November 7.