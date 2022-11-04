Free Drinks On Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Festive Sailings

Travellers embarking on selected sailings with Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines this 2022 festive season can enjoy free drinks onboard.

The offer applies to festive sailings booked before Sunday, November 20, and includes an all inclusive drinks package, according to a press release.

“There’s so much to be excited about during the festive period and what better way to celebrate than with a cruise. On board our smaller, friendlier ships, guests can enjoy a warm and civilized atmosphere, with all the special festive touches, from beautifully decorated ships to carol singing and sipping mulled wine out on deck,” said Clare Ward, director of product and services at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines.

“We know these added value packages mean a great deal to our guests, and we’re pleased to be offering all inclusive drinks on a selection of our festive sailings. With a drinks package, guests can really make the most of their time on board, whether that be sipping a glass of house wine or enjoying a soft drink whilst sitting back in one of our bars or lounges enjoying the festivities,” Ward added.

Sailings featured in the free drinks promotion include a 13-night “White Christmas in Norway” cruise aboard the Bolette, departing from Southampton, England on December 21. The ship’s itinerary includes Bergen, Norway, Crossing the Arctic Circle, Norway, Alta, Norway, Honningsvåg, Norway, Hammerfest, Norway, and Ålesund, Norway, before returning to Southampton, England.

The Borealis, another cruise ship included in the festive sailings promotion, departs on it’s 14-night “Christmas Celebrations in the Canaries” cruise from Liverpool, England on December 22.

The ship will visit the ports of Arecife, Spain, Las Palmas Gran Canaria, Spain, Santa Cruz De Tenerife, Spain, San Sebastian, La Gomera, Spain, Santa Cruz De La Palma, Spain, Funchal, Madeira, Portugal, and Lisbon, Portugal before returning to Liverpool, England.