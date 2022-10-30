Royal Caribbean Returns to Thailand

The Spectrum of the Seas from Royal Caribbean is featuring longer sailings, and more of Southeast Asia to explore in the coming months as she will embark on cruises with Phuket featuring as one the core stops on four- to seven-night cruises, joining popular destinations like Penang and Port Klang in Malaysia.

Sailings are open to book on Royal Caribbean’s website.

“Thailand is hugely popular with our guests from Singapore – its distinctive food, culture and welcoming locals have made the country a destination of choice for many, and we are thrilled to be able to visit Phuket again so travellers can fully experience the wonders and rich heritage of the Southeast Asian region,” said Angie Stephen, vice president and managing director, Asia-Pacific, Royal Caribbean International. “

Thailand’s travel and tourism industries can anticipate a lift from the weekly sailings Spectrum is scheduled to deliver into Phuket. We continue to work closely with governments in the region to connect our guests with new destinations, adventures, and experiences, and to become a gateway for fly-cruisers from around the globe looking to experience the spice of Southeast Asia.”

“As Thailand’s largest island, Phuket is the pearl of the Andaman Sea, with her magnificent beaches, beautiful sunsets at Phromthep Cape and spectacular local culture and lifestyle. Tourists also love the distinct local architecture and row houses that speak to Sino Portuguese influence, which today house museums, boutique hotels and cafes. Phuket’s famous cultural shows, as well as the Phuket Fantasy theme park which combines Thai arts and culture with cutting-edge light and sound shows altogether make for a memorable experience for visitors to the island,” said Governor Narong Woonsiew, Governor of Phuket, Thailand.

Photo: Angie Stephen, vice president and managing director, Asia-Pacific, Royal Caribbean International, and His Excellency, Narong Wun Siew, the Governor of Phuket, doing the exchanges as part of the plaque and key ceremony in recognition of the return of cruise tourism in Phuket, Thailand.