Pacific Explorer Calls at Hobart to Signal Restart of Cruising in Tasmania

P&O Cruises Australia’s Pacific Explorer called at Hobart this week to become the first major cruise line to return to Tasmania after an absence of more than two years, according to a press release.

Local businesses and cruise suppliers hailed the Pacific Explorer's arrival as another positive step for the visitor economy and the rebuilding of Australia's cruise industry.

“Cruising is resuming in a careful and phased way in line with protocols that have already proved effective with thousands of Australians having already enjoyed cruising on our ships since restart at the end of May,” said Marguerite Fitzgerald, president, Carnival Australia and P&O Cruises Australia. .

“During this period, the cruising experience and its features have returned much the same as previously, Australia, New Zealand and Pacific nations have reopened and the 2022-23 summer cruise season is exceeding expectations,” Fitzgerald added.

It is one of 62 ship calls to Tasmanian destinations by 10 ships from six of Carnival Australia's cruise brands between now and the end of April 2023, bringing in $34.7 million for the state economy, according to P&O Cruises.

“Cruise ship visits are an important contributor to Tasmania’s visitor economy and many Tasmanian businesses are celebrating today’s arrival of the Pacific Explorer and the start of the 2022-23 cruise season,” stated Premier Rockliff, premier of Tasmania.

“There is enormous excitement around the return of cruise to Tasmania. Visits by cruise ships such as Pacific Explorer make a critical contribution to the economy bringing with them passengers, crew and cruise line expenditure. Cruise calls contribute not only to local businesses but also help fund important conservation projects at historic sites and wildlife rescue operations,” commented Jill Abel, chief executive officer, Australian Cruise Association.