Variety Cruises Expands in Tahiti

Variety Cruises has launched two new first-time Tahiti cruises, sailing roundtrip from Papeete on seven-night and ten-night itineraries, according to a press release.

The program will feature the Panorama II year-round, which has 25 passenger cabins, dining areas decorated in warm colors, a sundeck, and an outdoor bar and sundeck, according to the company.

“We look forward to travelers coming to the destination to experience the Mana, or spirit of the islands, aboard their intimate yachts, perfectly suited for exploring our paradise,” said Kristin Carlson, managing director for Tahiti Tourism, North America.

The first option is the Tahiti & the Pearls of French Polynesia seven-night cruise that visits Bora Bora, Huahine, Raiatea, and Moorea. This itinerary will be available beginning February 3, 2023, and will run through December 20, 2023, with rates starting at $2,490 USD per person.

A visit to the historic Marae of Taputapuatea, snorkeling excursions with sharks and stingrays, observing and feeding the revered blue-eyed eels of Faie Bay, and lagoon explorations are all among optional activities.

Variety Cruises also offers a 10-night cruise to the Tahiti, Society, and Tuamotu islands, which follows the same route as the seven-night cruise and then continues on to the rarely visited Makatea, Rangiroa, Tetiaroa, and Mo'orea.

Travelers who pick the ten-day cruise will be able to visit a beach with rock pools and a grotto, then swim deeper inside the grotto into an underwater cave system that opens up to reveal a watery cathedral. The sailing will be available from January 13, 2023 to December 20, 2023, with rates starting at $3,190 USD per person.