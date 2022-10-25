P&O Launches New Itineraries and Offers for 2024-2025 Season

P&O Cruises has unveiled its winter 2024-2025 collection of itineraries which includes more than 200 new holidays and various offers, according to a press release.

When booking by December 1, 2022, guests are eligible for a 5 percent low deposit on applicable select price or early saver holidays, as well as up to a 10 percent guest savings. On applicable select price holidays, guests who have previously sailed with P&O Cruises can save 10 percent, while newcomers can save 5 percent, according to P&O Cruises.

Additionally, extra guests onboard P&O Cruises' fleet will be able to sail for free. When guests book an applicable vacation between September 2024 and April 2025, the third and fourth guests in the cabin can join free of charge. This offer is valid on selected off-peak cruises sailing from and to Southampton for six nights or more when two adults pay full fare in an applicable cabin.

To highlight the winter season, the Arvia will embark on its first-ever four-night cruise to Northern Europe on October 21, 2024. Ports of call on the way to and from Southampton include Zeebrugge and Cherbourg. On October 12, 2024, the Arvia will also introduce a nine-night Southern Cruise to Spain and Portugal with calls to the ports of Le Havre, Vigo, Lisbon, and La Coruna.

The Iona will then set sail for the first time on January 11, 2025, for a new 35-night Caribbean sailing. Ports of call include Tenerife, Tortola, Barbados, St Lucia, Grenada, Antigua, St Kitts, St Maarten, and La Coruna.

On January 6, 2025, the Aurora will embark on a new 65-night Amazon and Caribbean exploration voyage from Southampton. It will include a visit to the Amazon River's Parintins, a partial transit of the Panama Canal, and two full days in Manaus. Ports of call on the way to and from Southampton include Gran Canaria, Antigua, Tortola, St Lucia, Barbados, Manaus, Parintins, Santarem, Devil's Island, Tobago, Cartagena, Colon, Puerto Limon, Roatan, Belize, Cozumel, Georgetown, Montego Bay, Grand Turk, Freeport, Bermuda, and Praia da Vitória.

The Arvia's winter season in the Caribbean with 14-night fly cruise itineraries to the region and Britannia's Caribbean season with a mix of 14-night fly cruise itineraries are also highlights of the winter 2024-25 program, which runs from September 2024 to April 2025.