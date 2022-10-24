Tarragona

MSC Names Next New Ship World America

MSC World America

The name of MSC Cruises’ second World class ship was revealed today during a steel cutting ceremony at Chantiers de l’Atlantique as the ship will carry the MSC World America name.

The MSC World America will be destined for North America when she comes into service in 2025, according to the company, and is further proof of the line’s commitment to deploy its newest ships to this important cruise market and to provide U.S passengers with a ship and guest experience tailored to them.

The ship will be powered by LNG.

The MSC World America will become the fourth new flagship to be deployed in the region, the company said.

