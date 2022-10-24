Carnival Luminosa Visits Singapore on Its Way to Australia

After being converted into a Carnival Cruise Line ship in Europe, the Carnival Luminosa continued its month-long voyage to Australia with a visit to Singapore, which was captured by Singapore Cruise Society in these photos.

With no passenger onboard, the 2009-built vessel recently spent a day docked at the Asian port before departing for Brisbane – its new homeport.

Set to arrive at the Australian port later this month, the Luminosa will then start its maiden voyage on November 6.

At the day, the 2,260-guest ship departs Brisbane on a seven-night Great Barrier Reef cruise. In addition to two days at sea, the itinerary includes visits to Airlie Beach, Cairns, Port Douglas and the Willis Island.

In the region through mid-April, the Carnival Luminosa offers additional cruises to Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific before repositioning to Alaska for a summer program in 2023.

Before returning to Australia for the 2023-2024 season, the ship is also slated to sail Carnival’s longest ever cruise.

The 30-day transpacific voyage sails from Seattle to Brisbane and features visits to Alaska, Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia.

Transferred from Costa Cruises in September, the former Costa Luminosa blends Carnival’s service, food and signature features with the look and elements of its former operator.

While being prepared for its debut, the 92,000-ton vessel saw some its public areas transformed to offer the signature experiences and spaces of the U.S.-based cruise line during a recent drydock in Italy.

Keeping its décor and most original design elements, the ship received new venues like The Punchliner Comedy Club, Limelight Lounge, Piano Bar 88, Alchemy Bar, RedFrog Rum Bar, Serenity Retreat and more.

In addition to Carnival’s new hull livery, the Luminosa also saw the addition of new dining venues such as Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse, Chef’s Table and Bonsai Sushi Express.

Following the Luminosa, two additional Costa ships – the Costa Venezia and the Costa Firenze – are set to join the Carnival fleet over the coming years.