Port of Hobart Prepares to Welcome its First Major Cruise Ship in Over Two Years

The port of Hobart is organizing a ceremony to celebrate the arrival of P&O Cruises Australia’s flagship Pacific Explorer on October 25, according to a press release.

The Pacific Explorer will be the first major cruise line ship to dock in Hobart in more than two years, launching a new era of tourism in Australia's island state of Tasmania, according to the port.

The arrival of the vessel in the port represents yet another step forward for the visitor economy and the rebuilding of Australia's $5 billion-a-year cruising industry, which will benefit local businesses and cruise line suppliers.

The arrival in Hobart is one of 62 calls to Tasmanian destinations made by ten ships from six of Carnival Australia's eight sub-brands during the summer cruise season, adding $34.7 million to the state's economy.

The cruise ship is scheduled to arrive at the Hobart cruise terminal at 7:45 AM local time, while a media conference, scheduled for 8:30 AM, will follow the disembarkation of passengers and crew.