Details of P&O Australia’s Pacific Adventure Unveiled

P&O Cruises Australia has released a behind-the-scenes look at the Pacific Adventure ahead of her maiden voyage, according to a press release.

The Pacific Adventure will have the cruise line's modern look and feel, with a variety of experiences such as dining, relaxation, waterslides, and ziplining, according to P&O Cruises.

“Waving our third sheet in the fleet off on her maiden voyage will be a truly momentous occasion for us as we sail into the summer cruise season. We can’t wait for guests to experience her incredible new features and spaces across this ship has to enjoy,” said Marguerite Fitzgerald, president, P&O Cruises Australia.

The cruise line offers over 60 daily activities onboard, including the P&O Edge Adventure Park, in addition to the Pacific Adventure's 21 dining options, including celebrity chef Luke Mangan's poolside Burger Bar.

Updates on P&O Cruises’ latest ship include the Byron Beach Club, a private access area available to guests booking into the Byron suites or mini-suites. There, travelers can enjoy daily private breakfast, priority tender tickets, while they will be offered a bottomless fruit basket and branded Byron Beach Club flip flops.

Other offerings include the Twin Racer Waterslides and the Blanc de Blanc, Uncorked! Parisian-inspired show that premiers this Saturday in the Pacific Adventure’s Black Circus theater. The Lobby is another new concept for the vessel. Located on deck five, it will be home to three food and beverage facilities.

Adults onboard can unwind at the new Adventure Hotel, which serves a variety of craft beers and ales, or at the Blue Room, an intimate music venue that will host live performances by some of Australia's top musicians. Over-18s can visit the ship's new nightclub, Altitude, which is located on deck. Additionally, the ship provides an Oasis adult-only retreat with kid-free pools and sea views.

The cruise ship will set sail from Sydney on a three-night round-trip itinerary on October 22. The newly renovated ship is the cruise line's third and final ship to join its fleet, and it will be based in Sydney all year,