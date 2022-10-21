SeaDream Yacht Club Hits Record-Breaking Bookings in October

SeaDream Yacht Club has achieved its best booking week during the second week of October for a record-breaking month, according to a press release.

According to the line, this was the line's best year in 21 years and its best booking week was the pinnacle of four straight weeks with record-breaking bookings, each week one more than the previous.

“It is gratifying to see that luxury travelers are choosing SeaDream as the world continues to reopen to tourism,” said Andreas Brynestad, founder and owner SeaDream Yacht Club.

“Our success is due in large part to our valued travel partners, who are confident that SeaDream will deliver an unforgettable, luxurious vacation to their clients aboard our twin mega-yachts. We thank travel advisors for recommending SeaDream and welcome their clients for a very different yachting adventure in the Caribbean and Europe.”

The Mediterranean season for the SeaDream I and the SeaDream II is coming to an end, and in late November, they will both set sail for their Caribbean season. While the SeaDream II will travel for six to eight days throughout the idyllic Leeward and Windward Islands, the SeaDream I will set sail for the Leeward Islands on four to eight-day voyages from San Juan, Puerto Rico, and St. Thomas.