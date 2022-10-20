Princess Cruises Introduces New Menu for 2022 Holiday Season

Princess Cruises has introduced the Princess Cruise Culinary Collection of Holiday Menus across its fleet to celebrate the 2022 holiday season, according to a press release.

Α Thanksgiving dinner with five entrees, Hanukkah foods, Christmas dishes from different traditions around the world, and a New Year's Gala menu are just a few of the menu choices for the holiday season, according to Princess Cruises.

The cruise line will offer dozens of sailings to ports of call all over the world during the Thanksgiving holiday period. On November 24, each ship will honor the American Thanksgiving holiday with festive décor, Thanksgiving-themed events, football broadcast on outdoor big screens, and a traditional Thanksgiving feast.

“The imaginative and innovative new Thanksgiving menu honors cherished holiday traditions while also introducing some exciting fresh options that we hope can become new favorites. Collaborating with our talented team of culinary artists on this menu has been meaningful and memorable,” said the Austrian-born Sodamin, head of culinary arts, Princess Cruises.

There will be five entrée options on the four-course Thanksgiving menu. Traditionally, the menu will include roasted turkey with apple sage dressing, giblet gravy, and all the American Thanksgiving trimmings such as caramelized sweet potatoes, brussels sprouts, and whole cranberry sauce.

“Princess has always done a great job taking the stress out of the holidays and making each holiday special for our guests, and with this new Thanksgiving menu, we have elevated the experience to a whole new level,” commented Sami Kohen, vice president of food and beverage, Princess Cruises.

Vegetarians can indulge in homemade potato gnocchi with roasted butternut squash and sage in a Champaign-parmesan cream or grilled vegetable mille feuille with roasted red pepper sauce. Other entrées include grilled jumbo shrimp and seared sea scallops with a tomato-caper beurre blanc and a festive pineapple-glazed ham spiked with cloves served with mashed yams in a pineapple-bourbon sauce.