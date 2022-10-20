Royal Caribbean Introduces New Icon of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International has revealed the first look at the highly anticipated Icon of the Seas, the Icon of Vacations, according to a press release.

Arriving in late 2023 ahead of its January 2024 debut, the first Icon Class ship will be the travel industry's first-of-its-kind combination of the best of every vacation, the company announced.

From the beach retreat to the resort escape and the theme park adventure, with Icon, every kind of family and adventurer can experience their version of the ultimate family vacation. Vacationers can book their iconic adventure on Royal Caribbean's website on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Crown & Anchor loyalty members can look out for special access on Monday, Oct. 24.

"With each new ship, we raise the bar in the travel industry while enhancing what our guests know and love," said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. "From the moment they step on board, every experience is specifically designed to give them the best vacation anywhere on land and at sea. With Icon of the Seas, we've taken this to a new level and made the ultimate family vacation."

Whether "family vacation" means getting away as a family, couple or friends, Icon's all-encompassing lineup features a variety of firsts and next-level favorites for everyone. There are adrenaline-pumping thrills, including the largest waterpark at sea, and unrivaled ways to chill with more ocean views and pools – one for each day of the week – than ever before, plus a blend of more than 40 new and returning dining, bar and nightlife options, and cutting-edge entertainment.

"Icon of the Seas is the culmination of more than 50 years of delivering memorable experiences and our next bold commitment to those who love to vacation," said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. "Now more than ever, families and friends are prioritizing experiences where they can bond and enjoy their own adventures. We set out to create a vacation that makes all that possible in one place for the thrill-seekers, the chill enthusiasts and everyone in between, without compromise. It's this first-of-its-kind combination that makes Icon the future of family vacations, and that future is here."