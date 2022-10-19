Explora I Introduction Pushed Back to July 2023

Explora Journeys today updated the coming into service schedule for its first of its six vessels,, Explora I

The ship’s maiden journey will now depart from Southampton in the UK on July 17, 2023, pushing the delivery back from May.

Michael Ungerer, Chief Executive Officer, Explora Journeys, said: “From day one, our vision and purpose has been to create a travel and ocean experience like no other.

“This must be truer than ever with the launch of our brand’s first new and ground-breaking class of ships, Explora I

“To achieve this, we are working with one of the world’s foremost ship and super yacht builders to create the best luxury hospitality brand and experience.

“However, taking into consideration the challenging situation facing the world today including global supply chain complications we have had to take the difficult decision, agreed with the shipyard, Fincantieri, to update our ship’s coming into service schedule.

“The additional time at the shipyard and at sea prior to her first journey will be utilized to ensure that Explora I can and will deliver to the fullest on our brand’s promise and vision – making absolutely no compromise on quality and luxury, our primary objective.”

Travel agents and their customers for Explora Journeys’ first sailing, as well as the luxury line’s guests who booked directly with the brand, have already been updated on the new dates of the inaugural journey. Guests have been offered a full refund as well as a full booking value offered as a Future Journey Credit.

Travel agencies will have the full value of their commission protected that has been paid already on the original booked journey and will receive their commission on the FJC value booked.