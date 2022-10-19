Coral Adventurer Begins First Circumnavigation of Australia Sailing

Coral Expeditions’ Coral Adventurer has set sail on its 59-night Circumnavigation of Australia this week from Cairns, according to a press release.

Several key crew members will be onboard throughout the voyage, including master Matt Fryer, expedition leader Cara Cavanagh, and purser Zac Romaine. Guests and crew will share experiences such as encounters with endemic marine and terrestrial nature and fauna, cultural connections with remote communities, exploration of coastal and tidal landscapes, and learning about the destinations' heritage, according to Coral Expeditions.

“This voyage has been three years in the making after plans in 2020 and 2021 were affected by border and travel restrictions and we are grateful to set sail and see our resilience rewarded on what promises to be an adventure for the ages,” said Jeff Gillies, commercial director, Coral Expeditions.

Highlights of the expedition involve time ashore in the historic port of Albany and cruising through the Bunda cliffs in the Head of Bight as the ship crosses the Southern Ocean. Guests can also learn about Australian wildlife on Kangaroo Island, Magnetic Island, Maria Island, and Lucky Bay's remote coastal shores.

The cruise's culinary highlights include an oyster experience in Coffin Bay, beef and dairy from King Island, crayfish and scallops from the Abrolhos, and selected wines from South and West Australia.

“This will be the largest navigational undertaking in the company's history with over 7000 nautical miles on the passage,” said Matt Fryer. “We are not aware of any modern line who has developed such an extensive coastal voyage and we are proud to be a pioneer exploring all of Australia with our local crew. It will be epic”.

A private jet charter to Uluru, a winemaker's dinner and vineyard tour at Leeuwin Estate in the Margaret River, and a tall ship race through Sydney Harbor are just a few of the special events that will be part of the 59-night voyage onboard the Coral Adventurer.