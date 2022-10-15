P&O Australia to Offer F45 Training at Sea with OneSpaWorld

P&O Cruises Australia has expanded its fitness program to include F45 Training through a partnership with OneSpaWorld, according to a press release.

The new program, which will be available to all guests on a daily basis, will include 45-minute functional training classes in the F45 Studio onboard the Pacific Encounter, the cruise line's newest ship, according to P&O Cruises.

"We're proud to be the first home-grown cruise brand to partner with such an iconic and popular fitness brand. We know our guests will get so much enjoyment and benefit from being able to do daily F45 fitness classes - and still have plenty of time to enjoy the rest of the facilities onboard,” said Marguerite Fitzgerald, president, Carnival Australia and P&O Cruises Australia.

The highly regarded F45 studio, which has been purposefully replicated in order to resemble F45's land-based studios, will be available on the Pacific Encounter. Once onboard, guests can book classes online for a fee, while cruise class packages are available.

“We are elated to bring an Australian fitness leader and innovator to the Pacific Encounter, enabling us to provide cutting-edge programming to the P&O guests,” commented Leonard Fluxman, chief executive officer, president, and executive chairman, OneSpaWorld.

The two companies are working closely with F45 Collegiate and Corporate Network, which will provide innovative workouts onboard the Pacific Encounter.

“We are delighted to work with OneSpaWorld and P&O Cruises Australia on this exciting new collaboration, bringing F45’s functional, effective, and community-driven workouts to Australian guests. With this partnership, we are committed to finding new and innovative ways to offer what we consider to be the world’s best workout to new and existing F45 members around the world,” stated Scott Kinworthy, president, F45 Collegiate and Corporate Network.