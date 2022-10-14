Fleet Locations Update: Where Are The Costa Ships?

With ten ships now cruising again, the Costa Cruises fleet is on the move. While most of the ships are presently in service in the Mediterranean, other vessels are currently located in the Atlantic and the Middle East.

Cruise Industry News tracked the location and itinerary of every Costa Cruises’ vessel as of October 14, 2022:

Costa Toscana

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 5,224 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

After entering revenue service in March, the new Costa Toscana continues to sail in the Western Mediterranean. The vessel’s regular seven-night itinerary sails to Italy, Spain and France with visits to the ports of Savona, Civitavecchia, Naples, Ibiza, Valencia and Marseille.

Costa Firenze

Year Built: 2020

Capacity: 4,232 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

The Costa Firenze is wrapping up its summer program in the Western Mediterranean ahead of a winter season in South America. Presently offering week-long cruises to Italy, France and Spain, the 2020-built is set to reposition to Brazil in late November.

Costa Venezia

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,232 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

With its winter season in the region now cancelled, the Costa Venezia will continue in service in the Eastern Mediterranean through late November. After that, the 4,232-guest ship is set to be transferred to the new Costa by Carnival concept, debuting in North America in early 2023.

Costa Smeralda

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 5,224 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

Another Costa ship in the Western Mediterranean, the Costa Smeralda continues to offer a year-round schedule of seven-night cruises to Italy, Spain and France. In October, the ship’s regular itinerary includes visits to Palermo, Civitavecchia, Savona, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona and Marseille.

Costa Diadema

Year Built: 2014

Capacity: 3,700 guests

Status: In service

Location: Mediterranean

Following a summer program in Northern Europe, the Costa Diadema recently kicked off a series of longer itineraries in the Mediterranean. Departing from Italy, Spain and France, the 14-night cruises sail to popular ports in Greece, Turkey and Sicily, including Piraeus, Istanbul and Catania.

Costa Fascinosa

Year Built: 2012

Capacity: 3,012 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Europe

The Costa Fascinosa is offering a series of ten- and 11-night cruises to Western Europe ahead of a transatlantic crossing to the Caribbean. Extending through early December, the program features itineraries to Portugal, Gibraltar, Spain, France and Italy.

Costa Favolosa

Year Built: 2011

Capacity: 3,012 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

After resuming service on October 7, the Costa Favolosa kicked off a program of short cruises in the Western Mediterranean. The three- and four-night itineraries will be followed by a series of 11-night cruises to Morocco, Gibraltar, Spain, France and Italy starting later this month.

Costa Deliziosa

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 2,260 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

The Costa Deliziosa is presently offering seven-night cruises to Italy, Croatia, Montenegro and Greece. Set to depart on Costa’s 2023 World Cruise in early January, the 2010-built vessel offers itineraries in the Eastern Mediterranean through the end of the year.

Costa Pacifica

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: Canary Islands

After operating in the Eastern Mediterranean during the summer, the Costa Pacifica is currently offering longer cruises to Western Europe and the Canary Islands. Sailing from Italy, France and Spain, the vessel’s 14-night itinerary features visits to Funchal, Lisbon, Tenerife, Arrecife, Casablanca and more.

Costa Serena

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Persian Gulf

Dedicated to the Chinese market until the beginning of the pandemic, the Costa Serena remains out of service. Currently sailing in the Persian Gulf, the 2007-built cruise ship has been waiting to resume revenue operations around Dubai.

Costa Magica

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,720 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Brindisi, Italy

Another Costa ship out of service, the Costa Magica remains idle in Italy. With its entire cruise schedule cancelled in 2021, the vessel was set to sail for Carnival Cruise Line before the inter-company transfer ended up cancelled earlier this year.

Costa Fortuna

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 2,720 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

The Costa Fortuna is presently offering short cruises in the Western Mediterranean. Sailing to Italy, Spain and France, the four- and three-night cruises visit Savona, Barcelona, Tarragona and Marseille.