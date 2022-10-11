MSC Splendida To Sail in South Africa for 2023-2024 Season

MSC Cruises will deploy its most modern ship to ever serve South Africa for the 2023-2024 sailing season, MSC Splendida, according to a press release.

The ship will be based from November 2023 in the port of Durban and offer a range of voyages that last between three and 14 nights to Namibia and Mozambique.

MSC Cruises said it will in total operate 35 sailings aboard the MSC Splendida from both Durban and Cape Town during 2023-2024.

Ross Volk, Managing Director, MSC Cruises South Africa said: “The MSC Splendida will take cruising in South Africa to the next level and her deployment further demonstrates our commitment to help drive both the country’s tourism industry and the cruising sector with a resultant positive economic impact to the nation. The ship will be staffed by nearly 1,400 crew, many of whom will be sourced and trained locally through our own Shosholoza Ocean Academy in Durban.”