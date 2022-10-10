Atlas Ocean Voyages Takes Delivery of World Traveller

Atlas Ocean Voyages has taken delivery of the new World Traveller, the company said in a press release.

The handover ceremony took place on October 7, 2022, at West Sea – the Portuguese shipyard where the 200-guest ship was built.

“This ceremony to mark the completion of the ship, and our acceptance of delivery, is just the first of a number of significant events over the next few weeks – including the ship’s official naming in Chilean Patagonia,” said James Rodriguez, the line’s president and CEO.

From Portugal, the ship repositions to Ushuaia, Argentina, where it will be based for expeditions to Antarctica starting on November 21.

Before departing on its maiden voyage, the vessel is set to be officially named on November 20.

The second vessel in the Atlas Ocean Voyages fleet, the new yacht-style cruise ship joins the 2021-built World Navigator – which will also be named during the upcoming ceremony.

The dual naming event will be held at Chile’s Garibaldi Glacier and is set to be attended by North American travel advisors, dignitaries, and international media.

After a series of expeditions to Antarctica, the World Traveller repositions to Europe for seven- to ten-day voyages to the Mediterranean sailing from Seville, Lisbon, Barcelona, Nice and Civitavecchia.

In August, three Arctic expeditions sail to glaciers, fjords and mountains of the region. According to Atlas Ocean, the voyagers allow the passengers to observe a range of wildlife, including birds, whales, polar bears and more.

From the land of the Midnight Sun, the World Traveller offers an Iceland circumnavigation before charting a southbound course via the British Isles, Ireland, France, and Spain to conclude her Europe season on October 16 in Lisbon.