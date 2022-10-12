Norwegian Prima Features More Haven Staterooms Than Ever

Approximately 6 percent of the staterooms aboard the new Norwegian Prima are located in The Haven, the cruise line’s ship-within-a-ship concept.

“It is 107 out of 1,600 cabins,” said Harry Sommer, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Fleetwide, it is about 3 percent. This ship has the largest Haven percentage of any ship in our fleet.”

By comparison the line’s Breakaway-plus class of ships have roughly 80 staterooms in The Haven out of 2,100 aboard.

In addition to larger and more luxurious suites, Haven guests can take advantage of private areas including an exclusive lounge and sun decks. On larger vessels Norwegian, passengers also have access to a dedicated premium restaurant where they can enjoy all three meals.

On the Prima, the Haven's restaurant now includes a private dining room for special occasions and Haven guests also get private gold-plated elevators, while the entire area has been moved aft and occupies spaces between decks 8 and 17.

Deck 16 features an expansive outdoor area, including an infinity pool, while Deck 17 features a similar outdoor area that is adults only.

“It appeals to a slightly different demographic. Slightly more affluent; slightly older,” he continued, speaking aboard the Norwegian Prima while it was docket at Pier 88 in New York City.

Other amenities include a 24-hour private butler and concierge service, in-suite dining, priority embarkation and disembarkation, a pillow menu, and more.

“It also opens us up to multi-generational travel,” Sommer continued. “What we have seen to a large extent is the matriarch or patriarch of the family staying in The Haven but bringing the children and grandchildren in balcony cabins.”

Sommer said The Haven was filling a key opening in the market.

“If they wanted to travel before with their children and grandchildren, they were hard-pressed to find a suitable vacation before. If they went with an upscale brand, there weren’t facilities that may interest parents in their 30s or 40s, or children under 20. Here you have the best of both worlds.”