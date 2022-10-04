Here Are the Top Questions for Norwegian Cruise Line’s Investor Day
Ahead of Norwegian Cruise Line Holding’s investor day on Thursday October 6 in New York City on the new Norwegian Prima, the company is allowing shareholders to submit questions via on online platform.
The questions can then be upvoted and could be answered by company executives.
With the platform now closed for new questions, here are the most upvoted questions as of October 4:
- What is the major revenue obstacle your data shows right now? Covid, the economy, or another reason? (720 votes)
- What are your financial plans for 2023 to pay off some expiring debt? Are any more share sales planned? (413 votes)
- What innovations will set you apart from competitors in the future? (413 votes)
- When will the unvaccinated be able to cruise? (396 votes)
- Will you be offering perks to shareholders? (376 votes)
- Is NCL at a risk of going bankrupt during this economic downturn? How is NCL managing their finds and how much cash does NCL have to survive a potential recession? (358 votes)
- The actual earnings have fallen below the expected earnings for about a year now. Are there plans to rectify this? (242 votes)
- When will you start paying dividends ? (208 votes)
- Is there cause for concern with rising Diesel prices long term? (208 votes)
- How has rising inflation affected NCL? (149 votes)