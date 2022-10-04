Panama Canal to Receive Over 200 Transits by Cruise Ships This Season

The Panama Canal announced the transit of Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Spirit, which will kick off the 2022-2023 cruise season, with over 200 transits by new and returning cruise ships expected in the waterway this season, according to a press release.

Over the next few months, the Panama Canal will facilitate over 200 cruise ship transits, 17 more than was expected in the 2019-2020 season, including two transits by the Norwegian Encore, according to the Panama Canal.

“We anticipate a record number of Neopanamax vessel transits this year, which will help boost Panama’s tourism sector. Given our role in international trade, we are thrilled to welcome visitors from around the world to experience the Panama Canal first-hand and to discover what our country has to offer,” commented Albano Aguilar, international trade specialist, Panama Canal.

The cruise season for the Panama Canal stretches from October to May. This season will see the return of several cruise lines, including Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America, Princess Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Royal Caribbean Cruises, all of which will offer passengers itineraries that include a full or partial transit of the Panama Canal.

In addition, at least 12 cruise ships are scheduled to make their first transit through the Panama Canal this season, including the Fridtjof of Nansen, Seabourn Venture, World Navigator, Celebrity Edge, Sea Cloud Spirit, World Voyager, Evrima, Le Bellot, Spirit of Adventure, Viking Neptune, Viking Octantis, and Viking Polaris.