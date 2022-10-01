Carnival Splendor Departs on First Australia Cruise in 3 Years

The Carnival Splendor has officially departed Sydney on her first Australian passenger cruise in nearly three years.

With over 3,500 passengers onboard including 100 VIFPs (Very Important Fun People), the occasion was celebrated with an official Back to Fun event at the Overseas Passengers Terminal, according to a press release.

Hosted by Carnival Cruise Line President, Christine Duffy and resident Carnival fun-bassador Beau Ryan, the pair enlisted the help of Sydney locals and avid cruise fans, Joe and Van Huddleston to be the first passengers onboard.

“Today’s festivities are just a taste of what’s to come for Australia. We know that Aussies have been patiently waiting for Carnival to return to their sunny shores for some time, but now we’re pleased to say that fun is officially back on the water,” said Duffy.

“As we celebrate 10 years in Australia later this month and welcome the arrival of our newest ship, Carnival Luminosa, to Brisbane in November, there’s a lot to look forward to from Carnival and even more fun to be had.”



