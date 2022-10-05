New Carnival CEO Weinstein Has Hands-On Approach

Josh Weinstein, the new president and CEO of Carnival Corporation, has been traveling to meet with each of the company's nine brands, underlining a hands-on approach.

"When it comes to generating demand and increasing our revenue profile, we can, should, and will do better," he said, on the company's third quarter earnings call.

"I have begun traveling to meet with each brand president and his or her commercial team to understand their strengths, capabilities, and areas for improvement. We are working through their strategies and roadmaps to seize opportunities, all while taking advantage of tactics to quickly capture price and bookings in the interim," he noted.

"This cuts across multiple areas of our commercial operations, driving further brand differentiation and clarity around each brand's optimal target segment, ensuring that creative marketing speaks to each brand's target audience. (That includes) launching more effective digital performance marketing and lead generation approaches, a renewed focus on our trade relationships, another key driver of new-to-cruise demand to reduce friction points and allow our travel agent partners to more efficiently secure bookings, while continuing to support internal sales as we need all sales channels to perform at a high level to be successful."

Since taking the top post at Carnival over the summer, Weinstein said he had also made changes to corporate leadership.

"Additionally, I have made a half dozen changes across corporate leadership in just the last few months. It's worth noting that with the changes I've made to date, six of my 12 direct reports are now women. We are actively focused on diversity and inclusion, and we'll continue to invest in talent and talent management. Now, diversity fits alongside our overall sustainability agenda, and we've been making significant progress across the board," he said.