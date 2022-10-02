Hurtigruten Expeditions Updates and Simplifies Protocols

Hurtigruten Expeditions has updated, adjusted and simplified the Covid-19 protocols, according to a press release.

The main change is removing pre-departure testing across all departures and ships - except for Antarctica expedition cruises - effective no later than October 1.

For Antarctica expedition cruises, guests must still provide a proof of a negative Covid-19 test to embark the ships.

Hurtigruten Expeditions will arrange for tests for all guests during the transfer from either Santiago, Chile, or Buenos Aires, Argentina. Cruise-only guests in Antarctica who travel to Ushuaia or Punta Arenas independently, must arrange for their own test within 72 hours before boarding the ship.

Masks are no longer mandatory on board or during landings and land adventures, but guests are still encouraged to wear masks in public areas on board all ships.

Fully vaccinated ships

Hurtigruten Expeditions will still require proof of full vaccination with a WHO-vaccine prior to embarkation on all voyages, to ensure health and safety of its guests and crew. This applies to all guests aged 12 years and older. Although recommended, a booster dose is no longer required.

All Hurtigruten Expeditions crew members across all ships are fully vaccinated.

“Our updated protocols will more closely align with land-based travel options and the current environment across our destinations. We will offer our guests the best possible experience, with the peace of mind of exploring with us on board a fully vaccinated ship”, said Iain McNeill, SVP Operations in Hurtigruten Expeditions.

“They also ensure the ease of exploration remains, with guests enjoying some of the most spectacular areas of our planet, while knowing that health, safety and wellness of our guests, crew and communities we visit is our number one priority”, said McNeill.

Testing and vaccination requirements may differ for certain destinations based on local regulations. Where tests are required, guests must still provide a proof of negative test result in accordance with local regulations. Hurtigruten Expeditions strongly recommend all guests to familiarize themselves with local Covid-19 regulations prior to departure.